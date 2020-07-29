Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Citizen Edem, Contributor

Govt failure to act, cause of shameless brutalities - Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah, has argued that government's continuous failure to act is the main cause of growing social vices, mob justice and shameless public display of violence and impunity among the citizenry.



"Up to now, I have not heard that the government has arrested anybody in connection with this crime. That is exactly how Captain Mahama's lynching was treated. The District Chief Executive (DCE) who supervised the lynching of Major Mahama has been promoted to work in the office of the President as we speak," Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor lamented.



According to him, this criminal act is a blot on the image of Ghana. "It is a big disgrace that in the 21st century - in this civilized era, Ghana has failed to move forward, we are killing human beings who are accused of being a witch without any proof. What is even more worrying is citizens of Ghana standing aloof while one of their own is being killed. This clearly shows that if care is not taken, a time is going to come in this country where nobody will be shy or afraid of taking the life of others even in the open."



He noted in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay FM with great concern that usually, in every society, wrong is done secretly because perpetrators are scared of being seen since their conduct can elicit devastating consequences, but right now, wrong is being done openly with impunity.



"All forms of wrong flies in the face of the laws of Ghana and constitute a sin against God. But what is frightening is, things are getting to the point where people are emboldened to engage in criminal acts in the full glare of the public without any fear; clearly, our country and the people in it are rotten."



He added that "this is not Ghana. This is not who we are. I am not that old but this is not the Ghana I came to meet. To openly lynch a human being and have people look on unconcerned? This is not Ghana"

