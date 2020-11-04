General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: GNA

Govt approves construction of 20 technical and vocational schools

Professor Kwesi Yankah

The government has approved the establishment of 20 Technical and Vocational institutions across the country to promote youth acquisition of skills.



The construction of the schools would help SHS and JHS graduates to learn trades of their choice up to the university level to enable them to become self-reliant.



Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, made this known when he addressed supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a four-hour float through the principal streets of Agona Nsaba to solicit for votes.



Prof Yankah, who is also the NPP Agona East Parliamentary Candidate, said Agona Duakwa would be a beneficiary of one of the Schools, which would employ qualified masons, carpenters, steel benders and other artisans to train the youth to acquire vocational and technical skills.



He said the training would be free to help reduce the financial burden on parents as their children acquired skills training to be self-reliant in future.



The Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East said the constituency was lagging in development due to lack of a visionary leader to represent them in Parliament over the past eight years.



He noted that his four years in President Akufo-Addo’s government had been beneficial to the Constituency because 44 of the 55 communities were connected to the national grid in the area.



He said contractors were working assiduously to connect the 10 remaining communities to enable them to connect to the national grid before the end of December.



He appealed to the Chiefs and the people to vote for him and President Akufo-Addo to continue the good work.



Prof. Yankah said the Nsaba Presbyterian SHS had benefitted from infrastructural development, including a dormitory and classroom blocks.



He said the government had started construction and tarring of roads in the Constituency to enhance effective transportation of goods and services.



Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive for Agona East, urged supporters and floating voters to vote for the NPP government, adding that within four years over 50 blocks at both Basic and SHS schools were built since the assumption of the government under President Akufo-Addo.



He urged the electorates in Agona East to ignore vain promises from some politicians, which would not be fulfilled, adding that parents should focus on the future of their children’s free SHS education.



The DCE urged the people to forget about the politicians who had been deceiving them with rice and cooking oil and few Ghana Cedis to vote for them.





