Govt and police have been too lenient on money doublers - Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu, the National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission has said people who double money on live TV are criminals who must be treated with the contempt they deserve.



According to him, what these persons do on national television is a crime that should have been addressed a very long time ago before the recent Kasoa murderous incident.



This to Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu is because the only body charged with printing money is the Bank of Ghana and therefore money doublers have no right in doing what they do on television.



“Even doubling money, when you look at it economically, it’s a crime and I think the leaders of this country need to take action against them because if someone prints some of the Ghanaian currency into the system, the person is arrested so why are they not arresting these criminals,” Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu said in an interview on Atinka TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



On the perception that these miscreants are called Mallams, he indicated that they are not mallams because Mallams are known as Teachers and not ritualists.