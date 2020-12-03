General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Government will not interfere with the work of Electoral Commission – Regional Minister

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister in a meeting with the Aposolic Nuncio to Ghana

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has assured all that government will not do anything untoward or interfere in the work of the Electoral Commission (EC) as far as the conduct of the December 7 elections are concerned.



According to him, they know that what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had done in the past four years which was enough to convince the Ghanaian people to vote massively to retain him to continue to develop the country.



Dr Bin Salih gave the assurance when the Most Rev. Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, the Apostolic Noncio to Ghana, paid a courtesy call to the Regional Minister at his office in Wa.



The Regional Minister also pointed out that government was committed to ensuring another peaceful election for Ghana and called on all to support this venture.



He said despite the commitment to peace, they still needed the help of God and therefore appealed to the Church to continue to seek the face of God for peaceful elections come Monday, December 7, 2020.



Dr Bin Salih who is himself a beneficiary of Catholic Education in Ghana, appreciated the Catholic Church for its valuable contribution in the area of education and health care in the country.



The Apostolic Noncio to Ghana who is on a visit to the Upper West Region for the occasion of the Principal Jubilee of His Lordship Bishop Paul Bemile (rtd), said elections were a key tenet of democracy and prayed that Ghana would remain peaceful after the elections.



The Most Rev. Jagodzinski said the Catholic Church was not only concerned about the spiritual aspect of humankind but also the wellbeing of people on this earth.



He said it was for that reason that the Church had from the beginning embark on social interventions especially in the area of health and education while also trying to contribute to peaceful societies.



According to him Ghana had no challenge with respect to issues of terrorism or hostilities among groups, hence the peaceful nature of the country, adding that, this should be sustained for the good of the country.



“It is important to not use religion for political purposes”, the Apostolic Noncio to Ghana cautioned.

