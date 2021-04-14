Government to enhance infrastructure in colleges of education – Bono Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: GNA

Various Education Colleges in the country would soon witness massive infrastructural development to address the deficits, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said on Tuesday.



This would enhance enrollment and facilitate effective teaching and learning in the colleges.



Mad Owusu-Banahene said this when she paid unannounced visits to the St Ambrose Colleges of Education at Dormaa-Akwamu and Berekum College of Education in the region.



According to her, the visit was to enable her to acquaint herself with challenges impeding academic work and assessed readiness and measures put in place by the colleges to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, as students write their examination.



Mad Owusu-Banahene explained the government was working out modalities, and would soon award contracts for the construction of physical educational infrastructure in the various colleges of education across the country.



Accompanied by Mad Doris Asoma, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Mad Owusu-Banahene presented COVID- 19 protection materials to the colleges.



They comprise quantities of nose masks and face shields as well as alcohol-based hand sanitizers and tasked the colleges to ensure that all students, tutors, and non-teaching staff wear their nose masks on campus.



At the St Ambrose College of Education, students and tutors were being vaccinated against the COVID-19, and the regional minister asked the students to disregard the unfounded theories and myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.



Mr Prince Yeboah Marfo, the Principal for Berekum College of Education, told the minister lack of infrastructure development was seriously affecting student enrollment.



He said though the College had devised possible means to admit students, government intervention was urgently required to position the college to increase enrollment.