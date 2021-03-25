Government to commit more resources to deal with flooding in Accra

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Government says it will commit more financial resources to deal with flooding in the capital, Accra.



The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye disclosed this during a visit to some on-going drainage project sites in Accra to acquaint himself with progress made so far.



Some of the drainage sites the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, visited included Santa Maria Drainage Projects, Mallam, Apenkwa, and Asdap Dredging Works.



Sites under the Asdap Dredging Works include the Odow-Onyasia Confluence at Caprice, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Upper Korle Lagoon, and the Lower Korle Lagoon.



Mr. Asenso Boakye said he was impressed with the quality of work done so far. He disclosed that government in the last four years has invested two hundred and thirty million Ghana Cedis into improving drainage systems alone.



The Minister added that government will continue to commit resources towards addressing issues of flooding in the country.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who is a development planner by profession, advised Ghanaians to contribute their efforts to those of government to minimize flooding Accra.



Other project sites the sector Minister is scheduled to visit later are Haatso Drainage Project site, Madina Mayehot Drainage Project site, and Madina Redco Sewerage and Drainage Project sites.