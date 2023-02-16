Government presents over GH¢1.2m compensation to Ejura shooting victims

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Government through the Ministry of the Interior presented GH¢1,218,897.00 compensation to three persons who were injured during the shooting at Ejura, in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region in 2021.



The presentation was done by the Chief Director for the Ministry of the Interior, Adelaide Anno-Kumi at the Ejura Chief’s Palace to the injured persons namely Louis Ayikpa, GH¢347,953.00, Nazif Nuhu, GH¢192,425.00 and Awal Mesbaw, GH¢678,519.00 totalling GH¢ 1,218,897.00.



In June 2021, two persons Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed were killed at Ejura, during a street protest. As result, a committee was set up to look into the matter and thus the compensation.



In all, the Government presented GH¢ 1,718, 897.00 to both bereaved families and the injured. In 2022, the two bereaved families also received GHC 500,000.00.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura, Dr Kingsley Osei who spoke on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, thanked the Government for the compensation and called for peace. He said the people should uphold peace because, without it, there cannot be development.



A representative of the injured persons thanked the Government for the presentation.



Present at the presentation were, the Chief of Ejura, the Ejura Municipal Chief Executive, the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Representatives of Security Services, Chiefs, Imams, and family members.