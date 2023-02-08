Government paid extra US$5.8m to David Adjaye for design variations in 2021 - Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Government paid additional US$5.8million to lead consultant of the National Cathedral of Ghana project, Sir David Adjaye, in 2021.



The amount according to North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was extra payment for what he called design variations to the existing architectural design Adjaye had originally done.



Adjaye Associates & Design Team were directly paid an amount of GH¢113.040.54.67 million according to records presented to Parliament in 2022 by the secretariat of the National Cathedral.



On the specific works that led to the over US$5.8 million payment, Ablakwa wrote in a Facebook post dated February 7, 2023:



"Newly secured cathedral documents reveal that just for a minor design variation of including a 300+ seater restaurant and expansion of an already paid for Bible museum, government paid David Adjaye an additional outrageous and extortionate US$5.8million (specifically US$5,817,769.65; amounting to a staggering GHS33,539,442.03 in 2021)."



It is not known whether this figure was contained in the original expenditure document presented to Parliament or it is from a different source.



Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament in Decembebr 2022 that a total amount of GHC339 million had been spent on the project from public funds - specifically the Contingency Fund.



Read Ablakwa's full post on the alleged payment:



How David Adjaye billed Ghana a colossal US$5.8million (GHS33.5million in 2021) for a Minor Cathedral Design Variation



The heartbreaking images of Ghana’s pensioners and vulnerable senior citizens picketing at the Finance Ministry when they should be enjoying a well-deserved restful and happy retirement with their grandchildren is undoubtedly the result of reckless mismanagement and cruel dissipation of the nation’s resources by this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta inept government.



This latest information confirms that so far, the Ghanaian taxpayer has coughed up an exorbitant US$25,444,192.42 (GHS152.6million) solely for Adjaye’s cathedral architectural designs.



Put in context, this GHS152.6million is more than the entire 2023 compensation (salaries and wages) budgetary allocation for the Ministries of Food and Agriculture; Trade and Industry; Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; Energy; Information; Roads and Highways; Works and Housing; Communications and Digitalisation; Youth and Sports; Railways Development, and a host of others.



GHS152.6million can also complete more than 80% of the abandoned Saglemi affordable housing units. It could equally have completed the targeted 200 E-Block community senior high schools project.



Ghana’s current economic tribulations are undoubtedly self-inflicted—definitely created by this heartless NPP administration.



Our prayers and solidarity are with all pensioners—government ought to listen and immediately exempt them from its dreadful DDEP!



Like most Ghanaians, I can’t wait for Parliament’s parliamentary probe into this scandal-plagued “National” Cathedral project.



