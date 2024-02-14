Government names housing project after Hackman Owusu-Agyeman

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has announced his ministry’s decision to pay tribute to former sector minister, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, by naming a recent housing project in Accra after him.



During a tour of the newly constructed 16 units of 4-bedroom houses at Ringway in Accra, Asenso-Boakye stated, "Hon. Hackman, as we all call him, was very instrumental during his tenure as sector minister, and undertook significant projects at the ministry. He implemented President Kufuor’s Affordable Housing project, that saw the development of massive housing in various parts of the country. It is, therefore, an honour to name this project after him."



He also mentioned plans to name other projects after former sector ministers to inspire other public officers.



The project, dubbed the "Hackman Owusu-Agyeman Court," is situated at Ringway, Accra, and aims to provide accommodation for senior public officials, including ministers of state, superior court judges, and senior civil servants.



Developed by the State Housing Company (SHC) Limited, the project features 16 housing units, a substantial increase from the previous three houses on the same piece of land (1.5 Acres).



Francis Asenso-Boakye praised the management and staff of SHC for their commendable work in completing the project.







