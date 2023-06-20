Government machinery is trying to influence the court to do injustice to Gyakye Quayson - NDC

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its unwavering support for James Gyakye Quayson throughout his ongoing criminal trial and the upcoming Assin North by-election, emphasizing his innocence and denouncing what they perceive as government-driven injustice against him.



According to citinewsroom.com, Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, affirmed that party members would stand in solidarity with Mr. Quayson, maintaining his innocence and decrying any perceived attempts by the government to sway the court proceedings.



"People believe that government machinery is trying to influence the court to do injustice to Gyakye Quayson, but we don't believe that he has done any criminality or committed any crime," Gbande stated.



He further asserted that supporters would actively campaign on behalf of Mr. Quayson during his absence and provide unwavering support throughout the court case. Gbande emphasized the unity of the party and the widespread support Mr. Quayson enjoys from Ghanaians and the people of Assin North.



The NDC's parliamentary candidate for Assin North is scheduled to appear in court on June 20, facing charges of deceiving a public official and perjury.



Despite efforts by Mr. Quayson's legal team to postpone the trial until after the by-election, their request was denied.



Additionally, the defence sought a stay in the proceedings due to Mr. Quayson's candidacy in the by-election slated for June 27. However, this plea was also rejected by the court, which instead scheduled June 20 for the state to continue presenting its witnesses' testimonies.



In response, Mr. Quayson's counsel has submitted an application to the High Court, seeking a review of the order that mandates his daily presence in court for the duration of the trial.



