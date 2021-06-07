Government has so far spent over GHc7 billion on Free SHS - Yaw Adutwum

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Since the rollout of this government's most popular initiative, the Free Senior High School policy, a total of over seven billion Ghana Cedis has been spent, explains Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum.



Sharing a breakdown of the yearly expenditure for the Free SHS, the minister indicated that except for the year 2020, where the coronavirus hit the country, all figures he presented are just as they are.



The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, made this known during this week's 'Minister's Press Briefing' at the Ministry of Information and monitored by GhanaWeb.



"In 2017, we spent 480 million. In 2018, 1,137,861,816, all in Cedis (Ghana Cedis). In 2019, 1,682,641,924 and the following year, there will be an adjustment there because of COVID-19 but the actual budget was 2,429,257,748, which would be revised because of the COVID and the academic year changes. And this year, it's 1,174,021,968.



"In all, we've spent to date, GHS7,703,783,456 and that is the data that was given to me by my Chief Director who I trust," he said.



Dr. Yaw Adutwum spoke on the topic, "President Akufo-Addo's Education Agenda: Four years and beyond."