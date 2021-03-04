General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Government agency where TV3’s Stephen Anti is now employed finally revealed

Former Broadcast Journalist with Media General Group, Stephen Anti

Former Broadcast Journalist with the Media General Group Stephen Anti is reported to have joined State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) as its Head of Public Relations.



MyNewsGh.com early this week reported that the Broadcast Journalist has joined a government agency as its Public Relations Manager; a position he has occupied since February 2021.



It was not clear which government agency he had joined but he has now given clarity to the government agency he is currently working with.



About SIGA



The beginning of what is now the State Interests and Governance Authority, SIGA is traceable to the State Enterprise Secretariat (SES), which was incorporated in 1965 under a Legislative Instrument (L.I. 47).



The core mandate of the State Enterprise Secretariat was to promote within the framework of Government policy, the efficient and profitable operations of Statutory Corporations engaged in trade and industry. In 1967, the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) was established, and the existing parastatals (government agencies) were brought under its umbrella.



There came a need to create a monitoring outfit to exercise general supervision of operations with the view of advising Government on appropriate measures to take in order to ensure efficient management and profitability within the various SOE sectors.



Acting Director General



SIGA is currently headed by Stephen Asamoah Boateng whose vision for SIGA is for SIGA to provide first-class Ownership and Governance role to propel SOEs, JVCs and OSEs for Excellent performance.



In order to achieve this vision, SIGA will diligently work to ensure increase in shareholder value to yield reasonable return on investments through sound financial management and good corporate governance practices.