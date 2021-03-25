Gov't might not meet revenue expectations - Kofi Adams explains

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Member of Parliament(MP) for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams says the Akufo-Addo government might not achieve its expected revenue target due to the strategy it intends to use in this hardship era.



According to the former National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the financial policy put in place by the Akufo-Addo government to ask Ghanaians to pay more taxes in the midst of this hardship might not yield the intended results in terms of the revenue mobilization.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kofi Adams posited that the government should have used other means to raise revenue to support its activities rather than increasing taxes.



He says he finds it surprising that the government is asking Ghanaians to pay taxes for the freebies given to them during the partial lockdown when in actual fact, not all Ghanaians benefitted from the freebies.



“The free water and electricity, it is not every Ghanaian that benefitted from them but with the introduced taxes, whether you benefitted from the freebies or not and whether you have money to pay or not, you are paying”.



“Honestly speaking, what the government is doing is not good. We have many other means that the government can raise revenue to support its activities rather than looking for the easy way out by increasing taxes on petroleum,” he chided.



