Gospel musician KODA is dead - Reports

News just coming in is that Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as “KODA,” has reportedly passed on.



The confirmation is said to have been given by a source close to the family.



According to Metro TV Ghana, he passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning after battling with a short illness.



Further details by attractivemustapha.com say that the award-winning, talented artiste had been battling kidney disease for an extended period.



"KODA, celebrated for his uplifting melodies and soulful compositions, has left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene. With hits like ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso’ to his credit, his music resonated deeply with audiences, inspiring hope and faith," the report said.



He was 45.



About KODA



Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA) was a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist who was based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.



Celebrated as one of the definitive sounds of Ghana’s influential contemporary gospel music, KODA was a multi-award-winning artiste passionate about sharing the gospel and helping shape the sound and music direction of others through music production.



He produced music for the likes of the late Danny Nettey, Ps. Joe Beechem, Nii Okai, Halal Afrika, Eugene Zuta, and more.



KODA’s discography includes 3 studio albums, 2 live albums, and 2 instrumental/ jazz albums.



‘Keteke’ was his 6th vocal album.



He is well-known for popular gospel songs such as ‘Nkwaa Abodo’, ‘Nsem Pii’, ‘Adooso’ and ‘Hossana’.







Others are ‘Poma Dadaa’, ‘Amen’ and ‘Zion Song’.



Many tributes continue to flood social media platforms.



GhanaWeb will continue to update this story as and when they come.











