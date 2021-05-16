Good leaders don’t gag critical voices, the gauge and engage – Captain Smart

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Radio personality Godsbrain Blessed Captain Smart believes good leaders do not gag the citizens but rather gauge the temperature in their countries.



Captain Smart has been suspended by Angel Broadcasting Network(ABN) owners of Angel FM in Accra for what they described as his insubordinate posture and constant running down of the President, Vice President and Ministers of State.



His suspension was greeted with contempt with several quarters criticizing the management of the media entity for falling for pressure from the government.



But speaking in an interview with KSM, Captain Smart who was speaking about leadership indicated that good leaders don’t gag the people they lead.



Rather, what good leaders do is to gauge the crowd and engage



“A good leader does not gag the people. What a good leader does is to gauge the crowd, you gauge the community, gauge the people, gauge the youth. Ask why are they demonstrating, why are they shouting this time, they were very respectful Ghanaian people, cool an collected, this time they are up in arms, everybody is writing on Facebook. You need to gauge them then look through and pick one or two and sit and engage them. Even if you don’t want to solve the problem, engage them and they will tell you what the problems are.”



