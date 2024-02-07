Golden Star Wassa Limited cuts sod to commence development projects in its host communities

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

Golden Star Wassa Ltd, through its Golden Star Development Foundation on Thursday, February 1, 2024, cut sod to commence a series of development projects in its host communities.



The beneficiary communities are Akosombo, Akyempim, Brofoyedur, Kubekro, Odumasi, Accra Town, Old Subri, Juaben, and Anyinabriem.



The projects are estimated to be more than one million US dollars ($1,000,000) and include the provision of a mechanized water system at Akosombo and the expansion of mechanized water facilities at Akyempim.



A one-bedroom 6-unit teachers’ quarters each at Brofoyedur, Kubekro, Odumasi, and Accra Town. In addition, an existing one-bedroom 10-unit teachers' quarters at Old Subri will be completed to help with the accommodation needs of teachers in these communities.



Also included in the projects is the construction of two 300-capacity community

centres to meet the social needs of the Anyinabriem and Juaben communities.



Funding for the projects is by 0.1% of Golden Star Wassa’s net pretax profit, 1 USD for every ounce of gold produced and sold by Golden Star Wassa Limited, contributions of 3rd party contractors as part of their CSR activities, as well as yields from investments of Golden Star Development Foundation.



The selection of the projects was based on the socioeconomic needs of the communities as captured through their engagement structures with Golden Star, in the forms of the Community Consultative Team (CCT) and Community Mine Consultative Committee (CMCC).



Setting the tone for the event, the Vice President and Managing Director of Golden Star Wassa Ltd, Shaddrack Adjetey Sowah told the stakeholders gathered that "The sod cutting for these projects symbolizes our commitment to our mission to benefit more people through the development of Chifeng Gold and to contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future for our host communities, whose importance to our operations cannot be overemphasized".



Also speaking at the event, the District Chief Executive for Wassa East, Emmanuel Boakye, noted the immense impact of Golden Star Resources as a development partner to the government within its host communities.



He urged the communities to continue to provide the social license needed by Golden Star Wassa to thrive and contribute to the area's economic development.



The Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah, commended Golden Star for their support of host communities over the years and for always going beyond their tax and regulatory requirements to support their host communities.



On his part, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Golden Star Development Foundation Lawyer Gyapong, reiterated that Chifeng Gold, the new owner of Golden Star Wassa Limited, has demonstrated its commitment to the development of host communities through the support given to ensure that the projects take off and are completed on time.



The chairman of the event and Acting Divisional Chief of Anyinabriem, Nana Teng Amoakoh was full of praise for Golden Star for being consistent with their engagement and support to the community. He assured the company of community support in its endeavours. He also encouraged the company and contractors of the projects to recruit more local people from the community to work on the projects.



Work on the development projects will start immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.