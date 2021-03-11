Regional News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Leaders GH

Golden Star Resources targets 20 percent women representation by 2025

Golden Star Resources, Wassa Mine has indicated that by 2025 the company would increase women representation in the company by 20 percent.



This inclusion and diversity policy would adopt internships, apprenticeship and graduate training programmes to enhance female participation in mining activities.



Mr Shaddrach Adjetey Sowah, the Managing Director of the Mine said this during a workshop session organised by the Ladies Club of the Mine for women leaders in the catchment area.



The workshop was on the theme: "Women in Leadership; Model Parenting in a Mining Community".



The session was to help parents and leaders of the communities receive the right information to help guide their children especially the girls to challenge themselves holistically for a brighter future.



The MD stated that the company was partnering Women in Mining of the United Kingdom to create Partnership opportunities for the next generation of women considering career in mining.



"We live and do our business in communities with potential females who can also benefit from these initiatives if they are empowered... having the right information and properly directed in choosing a career", he added.



Ms Gifty Evelyn Bilson, the President of the Ladies Club, urged women to challenge themselves to achieve and have a fulfilled life.



She said the club believed that the information transmitted by the workshop would produce more women and girls to become independent and productive brands to society.



Ms Bilson said the Ladies Club had over the years done numerous projects including; the "Help Baby Breath", Community Clinics, breast cancer screening and donations among others to raise the living standards of women in particular.



The Club President was of the conviction that there were many good talents in the communities and when well-guided could produce many geniuses for holistic societal development.



Dr Grace Ofori-Sarpong, Associate Professor and Dean, Minerals and Engineering of UMAT called for proper parenting, motivation and relations with children to understand them and guide them into success.



Mr. Robertson Andoh, Head of Counselling, UMAT encouraged fathers, husbands and boys, in general, to see the growth of the girl as a tool of growth for national development.



He, therefore, urged them to support and willingly allow the girl Child an opportunity and helping hand to realize their fullest potentials.



Mr Kofi Egyin Bondzie, Head of Human Resources, Golden Star Resources Wassa Mine, advised parents to train both boys and girls with equal values as a starting point for recognition and support to the Girl Child.



Mr. Bondzie called for holistic training tools with centrality on Biblical values that put men and women on the equal platform for development.