Gold buying agency robbed in Tarkwa

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Six armed robbers have attacked K.K Gold, a gold-buying agency in Tarkwa and robbed them of gold and money.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicates the robbers entered the agency on Tuesday evening April 18, 2023, pulled guns and asked the workers to lie down, to which they complied.



They made away with all the gold that was bought and an undisclosed amount of money since the workers had not closed to account for the sales made for the day.



The Tarkwa Police Command have been informed and are on manhunt for the robbers to bring them to book.