Godfred Yeboah Dame is new AG; Mustapha, Dr. Anyars, Awal appointed fresh ministers

Your most trusted news website MyNewsGh.com has authoritatively confirmed that the next Minister for Youth and Sports in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration goes to Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubore, Mustapha Yussif while former Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has been elevated to full minister.



Until his ministerial appointment, Mustapha Yussif was the Executive Secretary of the National Service Scheme.



In a confidential memo sighted from the seat of government, President Akufo-Addo also confirmed former Business Development Minister, Mohammed Ibrahim Awal as the Tourism Minister Designate. MyNewsGh.com was told his former Ministry has been scrapped by the government.



Also, Dr. Barhama Imoro Anyars, who until recently was in charge of the Nation Builders Corps has been named Northern Regional Minister-designate while Stephen Yakaubu is Upper East Regional Minister-designate.



Two days ago, we also broke the news that President Akufo-Addo has pencilled down the names of Bantama Member of Parliament Francis Asenso Boakye, Damongo Member of Parliament Samuel Abu Jinapor among others as substantive ministers whose names will be submitted to parliament on Friday (tomorrow) or latest by Monday when the house convenes for business.



The duo served President Akufo-Addo since his opposition days and were appointed Deputy Chiefs of Staff in 2017.



Following their election as MPs, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pencilled down Asenso-Boakye as Minister-designate for Works and Housing to replace Samuel Atta Akyea who is being reassigned.



Mr. Jinapor on the other hand is heading to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as substantive Minister. Insiders say the President intends to reward them for their years of loyalty to him.



The first batch list of ministers sighted by MyNewsGh.com also includes the designation of Manhyia MP Matthew Opoku Prempeh who will be heading the Energy Ministry with his former post taken over by his Deputy Dr. Yaw Adutwum as Minister for Education.