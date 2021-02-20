General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Godfred Dame’s vetting outing was ‘an excellent performance’ – Lawyer Anyenini

Nominee Godfred Dame before the Appointments Committee

Minister designate for the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice portfolio put up an excellent performance when he appeared before parliament’s Appointments Committee late last week.



According to journalist of the year and lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini, the performance put up by Godfred Dame is one that should make any Ghanaian proud to have him as Attorney General.



“You can’t debate Godfred Dame and how he performed. You can’t debate it. Unless you have a hate for him for whatever reasons, that was an excellent performance. A Ghanaian should be proud that somebody like that will be your Attorney-General.



“You have the comfort, you have the feeling that there is somebody at the top who knows their job and who will do it very well and that is what you should be proud about as a Ghanaian and not that he doesn’t belong to my party …. He is qualified, very qualified,” Samson said of the nominee.



During Dame’s appearance, he faced 94 questions, 71 of which were asked by Minority MPs in an exercise that spanned over six hours, one of the longest and most rigorous for a nominee.



Dame is one of few deputy ministers that have been elevated to the post of substantive ministers. He served as deputy Attorney General in the first term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government. His boss was Madam Gloria Akuffo.



Anyenini spoke on Good Evening Ghana show last Thursday when host Paul Adom-Otchere hosted him and Afia Pokuaa of the Despite Media Group. Their discussions centeared largely on the ministerial vetting and the ongoing election petition being heard by the Supreme Court of Ghana.



He posited that even though a number of nominees discharged themselves creditably well, there were others who left much to be desired.