Politics of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Godfred Dame is well-deserving of his appointment - Expert

Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame

A sustainable development expert, Michael Ebo Amoah has said the appointment of Godfred Dame as the Minister for Justice and Attorney General is remarkable.



He told Kwabena Agyapong in an interview that the appointee as Deputy Attorney General distinguished himself and proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he was more than competent.



Mr. Ebo Amoah commended Godfred Dame saying he is a loyal personality who served his party and nation well.



He said he is someone who has worked with the President for several years before he became President.



To him, Godfred Dame will be Ghana’s youngest Attorney General if he is approved by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



He referenced some landmark cases Godfred Dame won when he was deputy to Gloria Akuffo.



He said he is amazed at the level of confidence the President has reposed in Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye in giving them top ministerial positions.



He said the appointment of these two shows that the president believes in loyalty.



He advised them not to disappoint the president for trusting in their competencies.



Meanwhile, the removal of Isaac Asiamah as Sports Minister he indicated was shocking considering his relationship with the President.



“Till now, I cannot understand why he was removed considering his relationship with the President. His removal surprised me.”