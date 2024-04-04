God used a Muslim vice president to bring this joy to the hearts of the Christian community – Rev. Fordjour

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has challenged religious stereotypes, asserting that Ghana will prosper under the leadership of a Muslim President like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Rev. John Ntim Fordjour's statement was prompted by earlier comments from independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, who advocated for the election of a Christian leader.



Addressing congregants of the Church of Pentecost (Dr Wyatt Assembly) over the weekend, Alan Kyerematen emphasized the significance of choosing a Christian leader in a predominantly Christian nation.



In contrast, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 4-storey, 200-bed capacity hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary by Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, challenged this notion.



He expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership abilities despite his religious beliefs.



"Today is a dream come true, but it is significant to note that this dream will come true under the direction, benevolence, kindness, and thoughtfulness of Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Muslim Vice President. It took him under his direction for God to use him to bring this promise into fulfilment and to bring this joy to the hearts of the Christian community.



“This institution is one of the greatest beyond the shores and confines of this continent, and it is a great pride of the Christian community. And I stress again, that God used a Muslim Vice President to bring this dream to pass."



Highlighting the unity and pride of the Christian community in this achievement, Rev. Ntim Fordjour emphasized that God can work through individuals of any faith to bring prosperity and fulfilment to the country," he said.



He commended Dr Bawumia’s leadership and reiterated that the current project is a demonstration of God’s impartiality and ability to use anyone to fulfil His will.



“This project is significant beyond just a place of abode for our pastors and our clergymen and women but far more beyond that it is a demonstration of the fact that God is no respecter of persons, and he can use anyone he so chooses to anoint to bring to pass his will for his people and to bring prosperity for his country.”







