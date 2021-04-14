God saved NDC from current dumsor disgrace – Former MCE

Politics of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Former MCE for Obuasi Kwasi Ofori Agyemang has described NDC’s loss in the 2020 elections as God’s intervention to save John Dramani Mahama from the disgrace of the recent power crisis.



He opined that God didn’t want John Mahama to be seen as a ‘Dumsor’ president, reason why the National Democratic Congress, through His intervention, lost the elections to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He said now the president is facing the consequences of his “lackadaisical approach to solving the energy problems”.



While speaking Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Zuba, as he is popularly called, explained that “some of us have come to understand that whatever God does in our lives is for a purpose because we thought losing 2020 elections were the worse but now we have realized that God didn’t want John Mahama to be greeted with the power outages, that’s why he almost gave us Majority in Parliament but saved us from the disgrace of Dumsor”.



Frequent power outages has become a routine occurrence in the past few weeks, becoming the subject of all national debates on almost every platform on both social and traditional media.



Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has indicated the power crisis may be solved at the end of 2021.



Some, especially within the political cycles, believe the resurgence of ‘Dumsor’ is imminent.



The NDC in the Ashanti Region is of the view that if they had won the 2020 elections, John Mahama would be faced with such immeasurable disgrace from the NPP’s bad management of the energy sector.



Kwasi Ofori Agyemang told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “God has saved the NDC from the clutches of ‘Dumsor’ engineered by the incompetent NPP”.



He further quoted Psalm 91:8 “…Only with your eyes shall you look, And see the reward of the wicked.”