Politics of Monday, 28 December 2020

God intervened for NPP in the darkest moments – Sammi Awuku justifies thanksgiving ceremony

play videoNational Organiser of New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku has given reasons for the ruling party’s decision to hold a thanksgiving service despite stiff opposition to the outcome of the general elections.



According to him, the Lord intervened for the NPP during their dark moments ahead of the December 7 elections.



He told GhanaWeb at the party’s Thanksgiving service held at the forecourt of the State House, Sunday, December 27, 2020, Sammi Awuku it was for this reason that the party deemed it essential to openly thank God for granting them a second chance.



“…we decided to put together a national thanksgiving service to offer thanks, praises, and worship to God; Ebenezer thus far the Lord has brought us. We believe that the battle was the Lord’s…,” he said.



Adding that; “The Lord intervened for us in our darkest moment and that is why together with the NPP family we want to say thank you Jesus…”



While acknowledging the impediment in the NPP’s governance over the past four years he noted “It’s been a very difficult year, a mixture of tragedies and trials. A year where the world economy came to a standstill, the local economy also came to a standstill.”



Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had been scheduled to take place on January 7, 2021, in parliament.









