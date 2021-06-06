‘God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home – The SCOAN

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The SCOAN has confirmed the sudden demise of TB Joshua



• He died after concluding a church programme on Saturday



• The cause of his death is unknown



The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has officially announced the demise of its founder and leader Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua aka TB Joshua.



In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, The SCOAN stated: “PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021 Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets. – Amos 3:7”



The church explained on Saturday 5th June 2021 that Prophet TB Joshua spoke these during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”



Another tweet said: “God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for”.



The SCOAN indicated, “as Prophet TB Joshua says, ‘The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it’. Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.



The Synagogue Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family. Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: Watch and pray’."



"One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear," The SCOAN concluded.



The cause of TB Joshua's death is, however, unknown.



Read below the tweets from The SCOAN.





