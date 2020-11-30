Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

God blesses Ghana more when NPP is in power - Deputy CEO of NYA

Deputy CEO of NYA, Akosua Manu

Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority, Akosua Manu has disclosed that Ghana is exposed to gain more blessings from God when the New Patriotic Party is in government.



According to her, the country benefits from good leadership when the NPP is in government.



Responding to a statement by the National Democratic Congresses, Gabriella Tetteh, that their last term in office was marred by unfortunate circumstances beyond their control, the Deputy NYA boss rather touted the NPP as a party who attract more blessings from God.



“She just said it like NDC surfaced in the plague of the Old Testament, there was drought, pestilence, locust, and curses, everything bad happens to them. How is it that under the NPP everything good happens, it’s a reason, good leadership,” Akosua Manu said on the Good Morning Show on Monday, 30th November 2020.



She added, “there is a blessing that when NPP is in government, more abounds to Ghana and to the ordinary person on the ground.”



Madam Manu also claimed that voting for the NDC is a risk no Ghanaian must take because the opposition will end every good project the incumbent government has embarked on.



Naming the National Health Insurance Scheme as an example, she said, they walked “out of NHIS saying it won’t work, running advert against it, coming into power and running it down, that is what happened. When we came we paid their debts. This is the same thing they are going to do with Free SHS.”



She reiterated, “Imagine if they win 7th December, by 8th January, Free SHS will collapse. They will come and tell us that we were borrowing to sustain it and it’s not feasible so they will collapse it.”





