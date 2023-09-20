Goaso Manhene speaks out, claims innocence over Kontihene's mysterious death

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Correspondence from Ahafo Region



The Paramount Chief of Goaso, His Eminence Nana Akwasi Bosomprah, has rubbished attempts to link him to the mysterious death of Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma, the Kontihene of Goaso about three weeks ago.



Claiming his innocence, Nana Akwasi Bosomprah says he is baffled by attempts to link him to the death of Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma when he has no hands in the death of Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma.



He expressed worry over his linkage to the death which he contends will be unthinkable for a chief of his caliber who has spent 15 years on the throne to commit or orchestrate.



“Why will a chief who has spent 15 years on the throne commit such an act? I am surprised that people are going around peddling such falsehood about me because it is a palpable falsehood. My hands are clean and I know nothing about the death”.



He pleaded with the general public to desist from passing such disparaging comments about him.



“It is not a good comment so I am pleading with the people who are peddling such falsehood to desist from it”.



He warned that he has some recordings on his phone and at the appropriate he would seek redress against such individuals who continue to peddle such negative stories about him in court.



“I have some recordings on my phone and at the appropriate time my lawyers will pursue the matter in court on my behalf once the report by the police is out”.

Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah went missing after he left home to visit his farm at Kyenkyehenekrom near Ayomso on Wednesday 30, 2023.



Following days of relentless search for him, his lifeless body was discovered lying prostrate in the bush days later under mysterious circumstances throwing the entire Goaso community into shock.



His body has since been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital mortuary while police investigations continue.