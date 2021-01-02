General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

‘Go to court’ refrain may not always advance our democracy – Dr Kofi Amoah

Renowned business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah has argued that the usual resort to the courts to settle election disputes may not in all cases be an advancement to the country’s democracy.



According to him, court actions of such nature only drift attention of political leaders from some pertinent issues the country may be facing at a point.



In a tweet stating his arguments with the theme ‘a fork in the road, beware which turn,’ Dr Kofi Amoah wrote; “There’ve been divisions and raw emotions, missteps and mistakes and our nation bleeds. Our knee jerk “Go To court” refrain may not advance our democracy nor our economics as has been erroneously concluded. Solutions must fit situations ALWAYS!”



Even though a new directive has been given to the justices of the apex court to hear any election dispute within 42 days from the day it was filed, Dr Amoah believes every moment after elections is a crucial period for the elected government.



While attempting to name some economic challenges the country is facing in the face of an election crisis, he further wrote; “We are presently reeling from a pandemic, economic recession, business downturn, vast joblessness, and huge debt payments. Can we endure the paralysis…of Election Petition?”



He also called on Ghanaians to reflect on the issue of elections petitions and find substantive solutions to the looming crisis.



Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama filed a petition at the Supreme Court on December 30, 2020, to challenge the outcome of the elections.



The former president is seeking amongst other things, an annulment of the presidential result and also bar Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from holding himself as a president-elect.



1/2 A Fork in the Road, Beware Which Turn



There’ve been divisions n raw emotions, missteps n mistakes n our nation bleeds



Our knee jerk “Go To court” refrain may not advance our democracy nor our economics as has been erroneously concluded



Solutions must fit situations ALWAYS! — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) January 1, 2021

