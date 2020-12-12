Politics of Saturday, 12 December 2020

'Go to court if you feel cheated' - Sekou Nkrumah tells NDC leadership

The last son of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the founding father of Ghana, Sekou Nkrumah is advising leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to use the law court if they think the just ended elections was rigged in favor of their main opponent, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, in a press conference a few days ago made it categorically clear that his party is not going to recognize the outcome of the presidential election which saw the incumbent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo retaining his seat to serve for another four years.



According to the NDC leadership, the Ghana presidential election results as announced by the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa is not actually what it should have been.



However, in reaction to the current position of the NDC with regards to the election outcome, Sekou said in a social media post indicated that if the leadership of the party feels that the election is rigged, they should go to court just as the NPP did in 2012.



"I can’t sit here in Arizona and tell you about elections rigging! But if NDC feels strongly about it, then they should go to court like NPP did in 2012!".



Meanwhile, other interest groups have called on the leadership of the NDC to use the court in order to get their election related problems addressed.



