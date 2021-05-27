Go to court comment: Akufo-Addo endorsing lawless behaviour - NDC Youth Wing

Politics of Thursday, 27 May 2021

The Youth Wing of the main opposition NDC has berated President Akufo-Addo for his “go-to court” comment in relation to the burning of excavators on illegal mining sites by the military.



A statement issued by the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo said the President’s statement smacks of tacit endorsement of lawless behaviour and mustn’t be taken lightly.



“The law does not say burn them, so for a lawyer who happens to be President to ask that excavators are burnt is unbelievable, and rightly so because he knows the courts will not go contrary to his claims. This is dangerous for our democracy if our president can blatantly disregard our laws. And prescribe his own form of punishment. Now he makes laws for us and he can amend the laws of Ghana,” the statement signed by Opare Addo said.



President Akufo-Addo has waded into the argument over the burning of excavators and other mining equipment at illegal mining sites across the country by the anti-galamsey task force.



He said anyone engaged in illegal mining loses every right they have as a result of their illegal activities.



“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



The President described illegal mining as “monumental crimes which should not be condoned in any shape or form”.



“The presence of changfans in water bodies is illegal as is the unlawful use of excavators in protected forest zones. The devastation caused by this equipment is nothing short of evil and we should not compromise in our efforts to protect our environment, forest reserves and water bodies,” President Akufo-Addo added.



But the NDC youth wing maintained that the solution to the menace is not burning of mining machinery at illegal mining sites, adding “these machines can be put to good use like reclaiming, construction of roads and buildings etc.”



“By this statement, we urge the Government to find reasonable use for the excavators instead of burning them. Young people want this country fixed and they deserve a government that is responsible in the execution of its mandate,” the statement concluded.