Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: King Edward Ambrose Addo, Contributor

Go to court – Mahama told

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama should know what to do if he wishes to contest the 2020 presidential election results.



This, she said, is very important in view of the fact that he appended his signature to accept the declaration of the Electoral Commission (EC).



According to her, if the former President does not abide by these agreed terms, the trust that Ghanaians have in politicians especially, will be broken forever and that will go a long way to shake the foundation of Ghana’s democracy.



The Minister stated these at Mount Olivet Church during the weekend when she joined the congregation to express gratitude to God for her victory in the just ended general elections



She said, “If he is contesting the results he should gather his evidence and send it to the appropriate quarters for redress, and that is the court so the laws of the state can be used to dispense justice.”



She argued that had the NPP called on its supporters to go out and protest after the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections, Ghana would have fallen into chaos but the party pursued the appropriate channel for redress.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful averred that when the Supreme Court in 2012 confirmed John Mahama as President, the NPP was not pleased but accepted the verdict and the country moved on.



She charged the former President to demonstrate patriotism and do as Ghanaians expect of him so the peace of the country will be maintained.



Mr. Mahama, she said, must show that he is not pursuing the interest of his political party and the wish to grab power but what is good for Ghana.



“He should therefore not send his people outside unto the streets to destroy this country because that will not help the people of Ghana.”



The Communication Minister argued that had the EC declared Mr. John Mahama President, he would have accepted it.



She stated that there could be only one result that the EC would declare, either for the NDC or for the NPP.



Ghanaians, she said, went to the polls and chose a leader with their thumbs and that the patriotic citizens have accepted the results as declared by the Commission.



She noted that whether the political parties willingly accept or reject the results, the electoral law must be allowed to work.



Mrs. Ursula Owusu stated that the law that could have given Mr. Mahama victory is the same law that has declared President Akufo-Addo the winner.



The NPP, she said, will work with that law and urged the NDC and its flagbearer to also applied themselves to the law.

