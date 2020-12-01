Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Go out and vote massively in the December polls – Herbert Mensah urges Ghanaians

Sports administrator, Herbert Mensah

Renowned businessman and sports administrator, Herbert Mensah has advised Ghanaians to trooped to polling stations and vote massively for the party with the interest of the nation at heart in the 2020 polls.



According to the former Asante Kotoko chairman, most of the political parties have made known their vision for the country when elected to power, and Ghanaians have to based on that to cast their vote in the December polls.



“I just have a simple message, kindly go out and vote on December 7 because it is critically an important day in the history of the country and for those of you who are confused, don’t be because for every election I do this”, he said.



“You must vote for who you believe and serves your interest and those of your children, the interest of the community, the future of Ghana which is critically important”, Mr. Mensah who is currently the Board Chairman and President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union added.



He however encouraged other Ghanaians who have made up their minds not to vote at all in the forthcoming elections to dump that mindset and vote massively for the party they believe can rule Ghana to success.



“Not to vote is wrong because it is the one time you have to check the politicians, is the one time you have to show support for what is going on, it is the time you can actually influence what is going on”



He continued that,” I respect voters so much just like when I was with Asante Kotoko, I keep saying that the most important people are the supporters and I always believe that to be the case. If you play a match at a stadium and it’s not full then you have nothing and therefore you have to respect the supporters. It doesn’t matter whether you are rich, poor, young, male, female, Christian or a Muslim your vote count, and every vote has the same power, protect your vote, go out there and vote. The larger the numbers is a better representation of our wishes.”

