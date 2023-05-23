'Go and make Kumawu proud' – Bawumia congratulates Ernest Anim for winning by-election

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the Member of Parliament-elect for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim.



In a social media post following the official declaration of the outcome of the by-election held on Monday, May 23, 2023, Dr Bawumia charged Ernest Anim to leave an indelible mark in parliament.



“Congratulations to Ernest Yaw Anim and Kumawu for this victory.



“Anim, go and make Kumawu proud and leave an indelible mark in Parliament.



“Thank You Kumawuman!” Dr Bawumia added.



Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was declared winner of the by-election occasioned by the death of the late MP in March this year.



The NPP polled 15,264 (70.91%) of valid votes cast as against the National Democratic Congress' Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3,723 votes (17.29%).



Kwaku Duah, the first independent candidate polled 2478 (11.51%) whiles the second Kwaku Duah got 62 votes (00.29%).



The Electoral Commission lead for the poll made the formal declaration of Anim as winner of the poll and by that the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.



The Kumawu by-election was a result of the passing of the Member of Parliament for the area, Philip Basoah.



The late MP died in March this year serving his third term parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.





Congratulations to Ernest Yaw Anim and Kumawu for this victory.



Anim, go and make Kumawu proud and leave an indelible mark in Parliament.



Thank You Kumawuman! pic.twitter.com/HCg4Nxev0l — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) May 23, 2023

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:GA/SARA