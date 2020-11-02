General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Global teacher status: Ghana ranked 2nd in the world

play videoDr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that Ghana ranks second in the world on countries that have streamlined teachers' living conditions.



Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Hon. Opoku Prempeh, also called Napo revealed there was a survey conducted worldwide dubbed ''Global Teacher Status'' among 35 countries and Ghana ranked higher.



This achievement, he said, is due to the great initiatives by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for teachers.



He said President Akufo-Addo, with a good heart for teachers, introduced a program called ''Untrained Teachers For Diploma in Basic Education'' (UTDBE) to retrain pupil and untrained teachers, raised the status of teachers holding Certificate A, paid teacher-trainee allowances and also transformed training college into a college of education among other good works aimed at improving the lives of teachers.



Napo noted that the second-ranking of Ghana on the world map is due to these initiatives and many more that the Akufo-Addo administration has established.



