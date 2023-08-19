Global Peace Walker to hit Western Region 

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: GNA

A Ghanaian Peace Activist, Reverend Dr. Teddy Horjor Tay has commenced a walk for peace initiative through some selected West African countries.



The West African Walk dubbed: “Global Peace Walk through West Africa”,

would bring the attention to global conflicts and call for an end to conflicts and to bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to all its citizens to spur growth and development of the sub-region.



The Ghanaian peace activist told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that over 500 kilometers of the walk had been done around Ghana since February.



He said, “flags of Ukraine and Russia and other conflict areas such as Niger, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, and the UN flag were hoisted …we also carry the Ghana and Nigeria flags and the flags of Liberia and Sierra Leone, who fought a brutal civil war, to remind us of the evil effects of war.”



He noted that, “Our dream is a World Without Conflict.”



Rev. Dr. Tay said, the last leg of the global peace walk would begin in Western Ghana, particularly in towns close to Côte d’Ivoire border…"then, we’ll go through Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia and Senegal, waving their flags and drawing attention to effects of conflicts and the need for peace”.



The walk would be climaxed with a Global Peace Summit in Accra, which would be participated by global citizens especially those who had experienced conflict in times past.



