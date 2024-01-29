Giving John Mahama power is like giving a child a knife to play with – NPP man

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Daniel Teiko, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that former president John Dramani Mahama shouldn't be considered as a leader for the country.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on January 25, 2024, he drew an analogy by comparing giving political power to John Mahama to handing a knife to a toddler.



Teiko expressed his concern about the potential dangers he believes Mahama's leadership could pose to the nation.



He went on to assert that such a move should be a cause for concern and urged the public to be wary.



"Giving power to John Mahama is like giving a knife to a child; by the time you come, he or she would have hurt themselves.



“It is very dangerous to give a knife to a child who is like 3 years old, and it is equally like handing over power to John Mahama.



“So, we have to panic and be scared, because when we go to the markets and ask the women…they would say that they don’t like John Mahama but things are hard and I always tell them that Mahama is not an option or alternative,” he said.







