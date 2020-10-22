Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Give performer Akufo-Addo a second term to move Ghana forward – Sammi Awuku

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has appealed to residents and constituents of the Mion and Tamale Central Constituencies all in the Northern Region to give President Akufo-Addo four more years to move the Nation’s developmental agenda forward.



In his typical community engagement style on Wednesday at Salankpa, Sang and other communities in the Mion constituency, he labelled the NDC as a party that does not keep its promises to the people and failed woefully when they presented with the opportunity to rule.



Together with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Mion, Musah Abdul Azziz Ayaba, CEO of the National Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Abdul Hannan, Regional Secretary, Alhaji Sibidow, Regional Organiser Alhaji Rasheed C.O.P Salifu and Abdul Gana the Regional Youth Organiser they took turns to engage several communities, chiefs and opinion leaders in the Mion constituency on several developmental projects and interventions embarked upon by the Nana Akufo Addo government since he assumed the reigns of government.



“Thanks to President Akufo-Addo both Abudus and Andanis can now sit round the same table and eat together.



At Mion Lana’s palace, he appealed to the Chiefs and Elders to also support the NPP Candidate for the Constituency this time round. He said even though chiefs don’t engage in politics, they are partners in development. And Together with their Parliamentary Candidate, they can partner government.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.