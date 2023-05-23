Give me a chance to revamp the face of education in Karachi East - NPP parliamentary hopeful

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Humphrey Ankamah Sarpong, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Krachi East constituency in the Oti Region, has made improving the state of education in the area a key focus of his campaign.



If elected, he aims to bring about positive change and development to the community's educational institutions.



In an interview with Radio Universe on May 18, 2023, he highlighted the poor condition of school buildings within the constituency, stating that they fail to motivate students to attend classes.



He also expressed concern about the long distances some students have to travel to reach these schools, deeming it an alarming situation.



"When I saw the school buildings while passing in a car, I realized they don't even motivate children to go to school. Moreover, the distance some of these people have to walk to access these schools is appalling. I believe that with the implementation of free SHS by Nana Addo's government, if we don't focus on the primary schools, many people will end up failing the BECE. The primary sector and the JHS sector of the constituency are below average. As a result, teacher postings have become an issue, and even if they accept such postings, the supervision and quality of work are not well done."



"I intend to address education as a priority when I come into office, particularly in terms of infrastructure. Building schools and implementing a new direction and vision are part of my agenda."



Humphrey Ankamah Sarpong, who also serves as the National Disaster Management Organization's director for the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, emphasized the importance of improving basic education. He believes that the successful implementation of the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) policy depends on a solid foundation at the primary and junior high school (JHS) levels.



He expressed concerns about the below-average performance of schools in the region and the challenges faced in teacher placement and supervision.



In summary, Humphrey Ankamah Sarpong aims to prioritize education and revamp the state of schools in Karachi East if given the opportunity to serve as the parliamentary representative.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



















AM/GA