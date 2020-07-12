Regional News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Give chiefs salaries - Akyem Kwabeng Chief to government

Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanso II flanked by some sub-chiefs

The chief of Akyem Kwabeng in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanso II has reignited the debate for chiefs to be paid for their work by passionately calling on Government to consider paying Traditional Rulers or Chiefs in the county by at least giving them some monthly allowances or salary to help their living.



According to the chief who is also the Gyasehene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional council, traditional leaders are very important partners of government in national development and there is therefore the need to ensure that they receive monthly stipends from the State to enable them to play this role effectively.



“Tell the President (Nana Akuffo Addo) to remember us (chiefs) in his plans for the nation. How many teachers are in this community, how many government workers are here? The government is able to pay all of them. There is only one chief here but the government is unable to pay the chief,” Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanso II remarked as he appealed to the Minister for Chieftaincy and cultural affairs, Hon. Kofi Dzamasi to intervene by carrying their plea to the cabinet for consideration.



The chief who made the call on behalf of other chiefs justified the call as the government is entitled to 55% of the royalties received by the traditional authorities.



“Government is entitled to the 55% of royalties we receive,” he said, adding that the roles played by the government cannot be underestimated.



The chief was speaking at Akyem Kwabeng when he handed over some medical equipment and consumables on behalf of an indigene of community to the Atiwa West District Health Directorate as part of his support for the fight against COVID-19, as the community marked its Awukudae (special Wednesday) for Okyeman.



He promised to offer his continuous support for the directorate and various CHPS compounds in the district to support their activities.



Receiving the items on behalf of the health directorate, the Atiwa West District Director of Health, Dr Benedict Bekui commended the gesture of Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanso II of prioritizing the health of his people and coming to their assistance and assured the chief and his people that, the items will be put into good use for the benefit of all.



The health director who acknowledged the critical role resources play in health delivery noted that the items would be of great help to the directorate.



With no confirmed cases as yet in the Atiwa West District, Dr Benedict Bekui however disclosed that test results of suspected cases were being awaited.

He was satisfied with the response to the massive education on the pandemic in the district as the campaign remains a continuous fight and appealed to various stakeholders to support the COVID-19 fight by equipping the health directorate.



Another citizen and founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chocho Industries Company Limited, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng also donated a token of Ghc 1000 to the health directorate to support the COVID-19 support.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.