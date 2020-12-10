General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Give MPs developmental role and not only lawmaking – NPP MP-elect

MP-elect for the Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region Lawyer John Kumah has suggested an amendment of the law to include developmental roles in the duties of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the various constituencies across the country.



“We have the capacity to build this country without aid; we can do it… we have to put our mind into it, we can do it. This is why I have suggested that we have to redefine the role of the MP and make it a development focus project”. Lawyer John Kumah said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Members of Parliament are not responsible for developing their constituencies; however, most of them when contesting for the position tend to make huge promises to their constituents.



In most occasions, these members of Parliament fail to fulfil their promise incurring the wrath of constituents.



But speaking to Nhyira FM, Mr. John Kumah noted that giving MPs the opportunity to go into development will go a long way to make their constituencies better.



According to him, lawmakers must also focus on some key sectors in their constituencies which can be explored, to make them useful, create jobs and make money out of them for the development of the country.



He insisted that, the agriculture sector alone has greater prospects for development if Members of Parliament engage themselves in the sector.





