Give Akufo-Addo another term - Weija MCE

Patrick Kwesi Brako, Weija-Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive, Patrick Kwesi Brako, has urged Ghanaians to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another four years “to do more of his good works.”



Speaking on Atinka AM Drive with sit-in-host, Ofori Ayim on Friday, Mr Brako said, “We have seen a lot of developments during his first term like road construction, school buildings, one district one factory and many more.”



“His Excellency Nana Addo is a visionary leader who has improved a lot of institutions under his regime,” – he added.



The MCE spoke about the cement factory which will provide jobs to 13,000 jobless youth.



Mr Brako mentioned the installation of over 2,000 street lights across the capital and the provision of 1,250 toilet facilities to some poor households in the country as some of the projects initiated by this government.

