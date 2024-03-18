Girls at Akropong benefit from Akua Kuenyehia Foundation's Toiletries Drive on IWD

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Celestine Avi, Contributor

In celebration of International Women's Day, the Akua Kuenyehia Foundation (AKF) organized a Toiletries Drive in the Akropong community at Salem Presby as part of the “Empowering Her Dreams” initiative.



The aim was to tackle the issue of limited access to basic needs affecting young girls in Ghana, while also challenging menstrual health stigma and fostering future female leaders.



Highlights of the event included the donation of over 100 care packages to girls from Akropong MA Basic School, Akropong Methodist Basic School, and Akropong Salem Basic School, providing essential toiletries to those in need.



The day wasn't just about donations; it was about education and empowerment. The AKF team facilitated various activities to create a fun and supportive learning environment, while a Health and Wellness talk addressed the importance of self-care and destigmatizing menstrual health.



Honourable Professor Akua Kuenyehia, serving as the AKF Life Patron, inspired the girls, emphasizing that with hard work, they too could become beneficiaries and pursue their dreams through education.



The drive's primary purpose was to raise awareness of the critical issue of limited access to basic necessities for young Ghanaian girls, challenging societal norms and promoting inclusivity and empowerment.



Through initiatives like this, AKF aims to inspire and educate girls, contributing to positive change in Ghana, one girl at a time. By providing essential toiletries and educational sessions, AKF hopes to empower these young girls to lead healthier and more dignified lives.



The AKF toiletries drive was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication and generosity of the AKF team and supporters. It represents a significant step towards breaking down barriers and empowering the next generation of Ghanaian women. As AKF continues its mission, initiatives like this serve as powerful reminders of the impact collective action can have on creating a more inclusive and equitable society.



AKF remains committed to driving positive change and transforming lives in Ghana.











