Gifty Twum commissions classroom blocks, donates books to pupils in Abuakwa North

Regional News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North and Deputy Education Minister nominee, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has commissioned newly built classroom blocks for three (3) within the constituency.



The beneficiary schools include; New Tafo Islamic KG, Akyem Nobi M/A Basic School and Aboabo Junior High School.



Speaking at separate events to handover the facilities, the MP said the new infrastructure will help in the accessibility of quality education for all.



She said the 3-unit classroom block at Aboabo near Anyinasin will ease the stress pupils go through before seeking for JHS education.



Speaking to the media, Mrs. Gifty Twum disclosed that the facilities were funded through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), adding that she was committed in making education accessible to the deprived areas.



She expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making education his top priority in the country.



Donations



Mrs. Gifty Twum Ampofo also visited the Ofori Panyin Specialist School at Tafo, where she donated over 200 pieces of school uniforms, exercise books, television, washing powder, diapers, toilet rolls, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, and some teaching and learning materials to facilitate effective teaching and learning.



She also donated netting and overlock machines, industrial machines, cutting machines, iron and 5 sewing machines each to Savior SHS and W.B.M Zion SHS.



The MP noted that the donation was to show his commitment to the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



The Municipal Education Director for Abuakwa North Municipality, Mrs. Abena Dwamena on her part also commended the government for its numerous contributions toward education.