Source: Daily Mail

Gideon Boako earns praises from Anglican Bishop for being honest, humble

Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako

Most. Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinka Sarfo, the Anglican Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana and Diocesan Bishop of Kumasi has had very encouraging words for Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako.



The man of God who has been watching the young economist at a distance, is full of praise for Dr. Boako’s decency, humility and honesty which are traits of his boss Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Giving the commendation at the December 31st Watch night service, the renowned Theologian could not help but call Dr. Boako to the podium at the St. Cyprians Anglican Church in Kumasi and while parting him at the back, heap praises on him to the cheers from the hundreds of the congregants.



According to him, Dr. Boako has consistently in his public discourse spoken on issues devoid of insults compared to other young politicians who have gained notoriety in abusive language.



He said: “You always say that I am like my boss, I don’t want to insult anybody and I speak on issues. Bravo for that” while praying for the Holy Spirit to continue to guide him in all his endeavors to provide the needed assistance to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the servant of the country and God.



Dr. Boako was among the Vice President’s entourage who visited the Garden City to usher in the New Year and to spend time with a number of churches.



Meanwhile, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended hearty regards to Ghanaians as the world marks the beginning of a new year.



In a social media post he wrote “Samira and I joined St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Bantama Assemblies of God Church and Power Chapel Worldwide in Kumasi for 31st December watch night service. May 2021 be filled with blessings for Ghana. Happy new year to all.”





