Ghanaians would’ve willingly drunk DDT if NDC was at helm of affairs – Former NPP chair

Politics of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) former Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North in the Eastern Region has said Ghanaians would have been laughing at the wrong side of their mouths if the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was at the helm of affairs of the country’s economy.



According to Mr Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, Ghanaians would have willingly drunk the banned poisonous substance Dichloro Diphenyl Trichloroethane (DDT) to escape the bad economic management of the NDC.



He said things would have been more difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian on the street if the NDC was in charge of the economy.



He explained this would be so because of the NDC's track record of bad economic management.



Mr Agyemang argued that the NDC are in no way better managers of the economy, adding that their administration would have brought endless hardships on Ghanaians.



“Even in the face of economic woes occasioned by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy is being better managed by the NPP administration,” he touted.



Mr Agyemang said this on the discussion segment of the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



“The NDC could not have managed such an economy,” he stressed.



“The NDC would have thrown its hands in the air in despair if it were at the helm of affairs,” he posited.



He was of the view that the NDC is confused and just throwing things out there in the public domain concerning the NPP's management of the economy.



He said the appreciation of the cedi against major foreign currencies and reduction of fuel prices at the pumps are a result of the prudent management of the economy by the NPP in the wake of the world crisis.



“Things would not have been as rosy as it is if the NDC was in government,” he stated.