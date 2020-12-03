Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Ghanaians won’t abandon a storey building for your ‘boys quarters’ – Bawumia to Mahama

Vice President Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia has criticized the National Democratic Congress over its promise to create one million jobs within its first term in government if elected.



The NDC said an Employment Act to create more jobs will be passed in Parliament and services will be required to run a 24-hour-shift.



“The next NDC government will create a three-shift economy, especially in manufacturing and other high-end services, which operates 24 hours non-stop. Thus, the additional two shifts will be a source of additional employment.” Mr. Mahama said during his campaign.



But reacting to this, the Vice President labeled the idea as bogus, adding that it is not feasible enough for the Ghanaian economy.



Dr. Bawumia at a durbar of chiefs and people in Bunkurugu said it is not possible for people to be swayed by NDC's 'one million jobs' promise when the NPP has already created two million of such jobs.



According to him, NDC's promise intends to drop the standard of living of Ghanaians thereby likening it to an instance where someone who lives in a storey building abandons it for a mere 'boy's quarters'.



“We are recruiting. So far we have recruited 2 million in the formal sector. John Mahama says when he comes he will create one million jobs. If we have created 2 million jobs why should you leave us and go and follow one million jobs? You don’t leave a storey building to go and live in a boy's quarters. He is offering us a boys quarters and want us to get rid of the storey building”, he said.

