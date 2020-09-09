General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Ghanaians will not bear the cost of our free initiatives – Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey, MP, Ketu South

Fifi Kwetey, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, has said the opposition NDC has the means of funding all the free initiatives highlighted in the party’s recently launched manifesto.



According to him, Ghanaians will, however, not bear any cost through taxes regarding the implementation of the initiative when they win the December and constitute a government in 2021.



He said, the party after winning the 2020 elections will be devoting the oil resources to the pressing needs of the country.



“We already have opportunities to levy for facilities without necessarily burdening the citizens,” he told Joy News in an interview on Tuesday.



The NDC spokesperson on finance noted that, the party’s performance over the years in government is a model for their new objective for the nation and that the efficiency of a Mahama-led administration cannot be questioned.



“We have a track record of being able to deliver a lot with even relatively smaller resources,” he maintained.





