Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Ghanaians who voted for Akufo-Addo should be excoriated – Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister during Mahama's administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama led administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has told Gabby Otchere-Darko that the over six million people who voted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be excoriated.



This comes after Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko shared a tweet to suggest that a friend was shocked by the figures raked by John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election despite his flaws in his first term as President.



Gabby in a tweet said “A friend called from the US perplexed as to how 6 million Ghanaians could vote for JM in spite of his record. I replied, 70 million Americans voted for a leader who advised his citizens to drink bleach against Covid-19. What is important is that both men did not win, I said”.



But replying to Gabby’s tweet sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Felix Ofosu Kwakye said “Your friend is incalculably ignorant as are many of your supporters who have spoken like him. It is the other 6 million who supposedly voted for your cousin who should be excoriated for endorsing his corruption, fascism, nepotism, clannism and high-handedness”.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been declared the winner in the just ended Presidential election.



However, the NDC has indicated that it will not accept the verdict and will head to court to fight for the results to be reversed because they suspect the EC was in bed with the sitting government and therefore stole the verdict for them.



The party is expected to file its petition by Wednesday, December 30 which is the last day of the 21 days political parties have to challenge the results of the election.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.