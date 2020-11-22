Politics of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Ghanaians voted for you to fight corruption, not because of free SHS – Akufo-Addo told

Captain Smart, host of ‘Anopa Bofour’ on Angel FM, has said Ghanaians voted for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government to come and fight corruption.



Captain Smart stated, “Nana let me tell you, Ghanaians didn’t vote for you because of free SHS. Yes, I agree that some people cannot pay for the fees of their children and they need the government to help but your own cousin who is the finance minister said why should the government pay the fees of his kids, meaning that he can pay and we had people who can pay the fees of their kids.”



He continued: “In any case, before free SHS, some kids were able to go to the university to become medical doctors, so it is not because of free SHS. Ghanaians voted for you to come and fight corruption.



“We voted for you, not because of one village one dam, one district one factory. Yes, those things are good, I agree, but the fact remains clear and simple that all the money used in all these campaign promises are loans. Meanwhile, documents at EOCO indicate some people have embezzled $4.3billion and we sit in this country and we keep joking.”



Captain Smart charged, “People have embezzled over $4billion in this country and Nana you think we are joking, we’re not. It is the fight against corruption that is why we voted for you...”



Smart indicated that he cannot comprehend why after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2016 elections, he has failed to fight corruption which was one of his 2016 campaign messages.



“I don’t know what happened to Nana. All of a sudden the Nana I know has paid money to Martin Amidu to be wasted at OSP”.



Smart stated that the money in the country is more than the loans the country is going for.



“I’m talking with pain,” stressed Captain Smart. “Martin Amidu has wasted the taxpayer's money in office."





