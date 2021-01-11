Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians treat NPP to a higher standard than the NDC – Gabby Otchere Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere has opined that Ghanaians hold the New Patriotic Party to a much higher standard than they do the NDC.



He said, although both NPP and NDC MP’s misconducted themselves during the voting exercise that sought to elect the Speaker for the 8th Parliament, Ghanaians are more focused on trolling NPP.



To him, it is a clear indication that Ghanaians, to a large extent focus more on the NPP and their actions rather than the opposition NDC.



“I keep saying Ghanaians treat NPP to a higher standard than the NDC. Much of the talk about the hooliganism in Parliament on Jan 6-7 is about Carlos and Ursula and not about J Jinapor, Muntaka, and Sam George et al. Or, am I missing something?” He wrote on Twitter.



This comes after the dissolution of the 7th Parliament was characterized by a number of dramatic scenes including the snatching of ballot papers by NPP’s Carlos Ahenkorah and a misunderstanding over seats which subsequently led to a scuffle between Mrs. Ursula Owusu, Mr. Collins Dauda, and Mr. Mintah Akandoh.



It was also seen and heard that Mr. John Jinapor, the NDC-MP for Yapei-Kusawgu kicked the paper-box voting booth, thereby disassembling it.



Meanwhile, Parliament has expressed regrets following the events that happened at the inauguration of the eighth parliament.



In a press release, the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said parliament would like to put the events behind it and work towards a more focused unified membership aimed at promoting best Parliamentary practices and good governance.





